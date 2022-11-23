Injured Ravindra Jadeja ruled out as BCCI make changes to 17-man ODI squad for Bangladesh series

The BCCI on Wednesday announced a revised 17-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starting December 4th in Mirpur. While Kuldeep Sen replacing young Yash Dayal is one headline, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja getting ruled out completely due to a knee injury will worry Indian fans.

Jadeja, who got injured during the Asia Cup earlier this year, was left out of the T20 World Cup in Australia as well. Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been picked in place of Ravindra Jadeja in the squad.

Shahbaz, who is currently part of the ODI squad against New Zealand, made his One-Day India debut against South Africa in September this year. The left-arm spinner has been in some good form lately picking up 11 wickets in six matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Even while batting, he notched up two fifties batting lower down the order.

Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar getting a nod is a big plus going forward while Suryakumar Yadav getting some needed rest also adds a bonus point for the ODI team, considering the packed schedule next year. Young Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar are also part of the squad and expected to play some role out in the middle.

In the pace bowling department, we can find the names of Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Shami, and Deepak Chahar, with Jasprit Bumrah remaining out of contention due to a back injury.

Here is the revised 17-man squad for Bangladesh ODIs –