Injured Rashid Khan to miss first two ODIs against Sri Lanka, likely to return for final One-Dayer - ACB

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced star spinner Rashid Khan would miss the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka due to a lower-back injury but is likely to return for the final One-Dayer of the three-match series, starting 2nd June in Hambantota. The board said "he will remain under full medical observation, and is expected to return for the final ODI on June 7".

Rashid’s absence means Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad will shoulder the responsibility among them as Afghanistan gear up for the 50-over World Cup later this year. With them being one of the eight teams to have directly qualified for the mega event and Sri Lanka set to play the Qualifiers to get through, this is Afghanistan’s bright chance to prepare for the ten-team tournament.

Last month, ACB announced the 15-man squad for the Sri Lanka ODIs, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi. After this series, Afghanistan will travel to Bangladesh for the one-off Test, while Sri Lanka will head to Zimbabwe to participate in the Qualifiers.

Talking about Rashid Khan, the ranked-number one T20I bowler was instrumental in helping his IPL franchise – Gujarat Titans, reach the second successive final by picking up 27 wickets – second-most by any bowler this season. His compatriot, Noor Ahmad, also shined for the newcomers as he bagged 16 wickets from 13 matches at an economy of 7.82.

Although Gujarat lost the finals to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets, Noor returned with two wickets to his name in the finale, while Rashid went wicketless, conceding 44 runs from three overs.

A mainstream player with both bat and ball, Rashid’s best outing was against Mumbai Indians in an away group clash, where he first picked up four wickets and then scored a brilliant 32-ball 79.

Given his exploits in the white-ball formats, Rashid’s absence will make a huge difference to Afghanistan’s side in the first two ODIs. Schedule and squads of both teams – 1st ODI – June 2nd, Hambantota

2nd ODI, June 24th, Hambantota

3rd ODI – June 7th, Hambantota Afghanistan Squad - Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik

Reserves: Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar

Sri Lankan Squad - Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana