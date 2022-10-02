Indonesia stadium stampede: What led to one of world's worst football tragedies?

Football hooliganism in Indonesia is nothing new. The fanaticism and animosity between teams have led to several violent clashes between fans over the years in one of the deadliest sporting leagues in the world. Indonesia houses one of the most passionate and aggressive football fan bases in the world and incidents of violence during the Indonesian Premier League matches are a common sight in the country.

Hundreds of fans have lost their lives in football-related violence in the country over the past few decades. But despite the bloodshed at games, fans refuse to relent when it comes to going all out in the stands, and on the streets in supporting their favourite clubs.

Indonesia has been witness to some of the most horrific football tragedies in the world, but on Saturday, the entire world was left rocked by what unfolded at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang in East Java. At least 125 were killed and hundreds sustained injuries in one of the worst football tragedies in the world.

A stampede after the game between arch-rivals Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya resulted in the death of several football fans. The Indonesian police used tear gas shots to bring the crowd in control after Arema FC fans stormed onto the pitch after the full-time whistle, resulting in one of the deadliest stampedes in football history.

Also Read: Devastating! Wayne Rooney deeply shocked by deadly football stampede in Indonesia

What led to the unforeseen tragedy in Indonesia?

It all started after angry Arema FC supporters stormed onto the pitch following the full-time whistle after their side's 3-2 defeat to their bitter rivals. The fans ended up clashing with the police as the officers tried to control the crowd. The police fired shots of tear gas in a bid to control the crowd, triggering a stampede.

Panic took over the ground as hundreds of fans scrambled to exit through the narrow exit gates. It resulted in an accumulation of fans at the gates with many of them losing their balance in the stampede and getting crushed by others. Many were left suffocating and screams were heard near the exit gates as the fans attempted to flee.

In several videos that have been circulating on social media, injured and unconscious fans can be seen being carried out of the stadium. In another disturbing footage, lifeless bodies of scores of fans can be seen lying on the floor while some can be seen attending to those injured.

At least 129 people killed in deadly violence after fans from losing team invade a football pitch in #Indonesia.



The stampede began when police started firing tear gas into the crowd...thousands of spectators crammed to exit through just two gates, says journalist @devianti12 pic.twitter.com/zRw43HpxTl — WION (@WIONews) October 2, 2022 ×

Also Read: In pics | Ugly scenes as 174 killed after football match turns deadly in Indonesia

'More than 20 tear gas shots were fired'

As per 21-year-old Muhamad Dipo Maulana, who was present at the stadium on Saturday, the Indonesian police fired over 20 shots of tear gas to bring the raging crowd in control. Dipo alleged the Arema fans took to the pitch to 'remonstrate' with the players but were intercepted and beaten by the police.

"There was a lot, like bang, bang, bang! The sound was continuous and fast. The sound was really loud and directed to all the stands," Dipo told the BBC.

The eyewitness claimed he saw several women and children suffocating while trying to get out of the stadium in the stampede after being impacted by the tear gas.

Indonesian president orders security probe, suspends football league temporarily

In a video address, Indonesian president Joko Widodo spoke about the tragic incident and confirmed he has ordered the authorities to conduct a thorough security probe into the incident and re-evaluate the security at football matches. Widodo also ordered the temporary suspension of Liga 1 - the Indonesian Premier League. The upcoming matches of the league will remain postponed till further orders.

Also Read: WATCH - Shocking video shows lifeless bodies of football fans lying on floor after deadly stampede in Indonesia

What did FIFA say?

Gianni Infantino, the president of the world's football governing body FIFA called it a 'dark day' for those involved in football. Sending his condolences to the families of the victims, the FIFA president called the incident a 'tragedy beyond comprehension'.

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident."

"Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time," he added.