Devastating! Wayne Rooney deeply shocked by deadly football stampede in Indonesia

Manchester United legend and former England captain Wayne Rooney expressed his deep shock over the loss of lives after a deadly stampede at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia following a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in the Liga 1 on Saturday. At least 125 people were killed and around 180 were left injured during the stampede.

A group of Arema FC supporters stormed onto the pitch following their side's 3-2 loss and reportedly clashed with the supporters of Persebaya Surabaya and the police officers present inside the ground. The police fired tear gas shots to control the crowd, triggering a massive stampede as fans tried to flee from the exit gates.

Disturbing visuals of fans trying to flee the stadium and a score of bodies lying on the floor have surfaced on social media. The entire football world has been rocked by what is one of the worst football tragedies in recent times.

Former England captain Rooney reacted to the tragic incident and sent his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the stampede. "Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news. Thoughts are with all family and friends and everyone affected," he wrote in a tweet.

Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news. Thoughts are with all family and friends and everyone affected. 🙏🏼 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 2, 2022 ×

Violence at football matches is not new in Indonesia as the country is home to arguably one of the fiercest football fans in the world. The fans often get involved in physical violence during and after matches in the Indonesian Premier League and the security inside stadiums remains a huge concern.

Reacting to the tragedy, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it was a 'dark day' for all who are involved in football. The world football's governing body has demanded a report from PSSI - the Indonesian football association over the incident.

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident," he added.