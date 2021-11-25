Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu sails into quarters after beating Germany's Yvonne Li in straight sets

Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Open. Sindhu defeated German badminton player Yvonne Li 21-12, 21-18 in 37 minutes to clinch the match.

𝐒𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐇 𝐒𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 😎



Two time Olympic medalist- @Pvsindhu1 moved into the quarter finals at #IndonesiaOpen2021 with a comfortable 21-12, 21-18 win over 🇩🇪's Yvonne Li in the pre quarters 🔥



📸: Badminton Photo#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/REfC9IToHZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 25, 2021 ×

Starting the encounter on a high, Sindhu comfortably took the opening game 21-12 after winning seven straight points at a particular stage in the essay.

ALSO READ: Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen struggles to cross Kento Momota hurdle, goes down to World No. 1

Riding on the confidence, the Indian shuttler lead 7-4 at the start and took full control over the match. The second half of the second game saw Yvonne coming close to Sindhu but the Indian shuttler got over the line with a score of 21-18.

On Wednesday, Sindhu defeated Japan's Aya Ohori 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 in the match that lasted for 70 minutes on Court 1.

Sindhu went down in the first game, but she was able to rise to the occasion in the next two games, and as a result, she ended up winning the contest.

Later in the day, Sai Praneeth will be in action against French badminton player Christo Popov.

ALSO READ: PV Sindhu set to contest BWF Athletes' Commission election in December

Other Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face South Korean badminton players Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae on Thursday.