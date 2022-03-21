Indian Wells: Taylor Fritz ends Rafael Nadal's 20-match unbeaten streak in 2022 to secure men's singles title

World No.4 Rafael Nadal's unbeaten streak of 20 matches in the year 2022 came to an end as the 21-time grand slam champion lost to local lad Taylor Fritz 3-6 6-7 (5-7) in the final here at the Indian Wells.

The 35-year-old Spaniard looked a pale shadow of his own self as he was quickly 0-4 down before leaving the court for treatment.

After the treatment, he looked much better but could not save the opening set as the Californian lad pocketed it 6-3 to go one set-up.

In the second set, the reigning Australian Open champion had two break points at 5-5 but the American Taylor Fritz fought his way back to make win the tie-breaker as well as the match in straight sets.

In this match, Nadal made 34 unforced errors as compared to 22 from Fritz.

Taylor Fritz becomes the first American to win at Indian Wells since Andre Agassi in 2001.

Fritz was also the first American to reach the final of the event since John Isner in 2012.