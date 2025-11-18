The Indian football team is preparing for their upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh under tight security in Dhaka. The Indian team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday (Nov 15) evening amid the politically sensitive situation in Bangladesh because of court proceedings against former president Sheikh Hasina. This is also the first time in 22 years that the Indian football team is in Dhaka for a match. The security is beefed up across the country because of the case against Hasina who is currently taking refuge in India.

India football team practice under tight security

"There are police forces outside the hotel at all times,” a team source told TOI. “Police vehicles and a motorcade escort the team bus. Even for today’s training session, there were more than usual security personnel.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the situation, Indian player Sandeep Jhingan, in a statement issued by AIFF, said: "We were briefed before coming here. But I trust the Indian High Commission and the local authorities with everything. We, as athletes, are only focused on putting our best foot forward while playing. Sport is something that unites people, and I hope this game can also unite and bring a good feeling. So far, we've felt fine."

The Sheikh Hasina situation