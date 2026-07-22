/Indian fencing squad departs for senior world championships 2026 in Hong Kong

A 24-member Indian fencing contingent has officially departed on Monday to represent the country at the Senior World Fencing Championships 2026, taking place in Hong Kong from July 22nd to July 30th 2026.
The nine-day flagship event will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo venue. The Indian team consists of 12 men and 12 women athletes competing across all three fencing disciplines — Epee, Foil, and Sabre, in both individual and team formats. The contingent is supported by five national coaches and two physiotherapists.
Indian Squad:
Epee (Women): Taniksha Khatri, Prachi Lohan, Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari
Epee (Men): Sherjin Rajendran Shanthimol, Joseph Bennet, Siva Magesh Sathasivan Nirmala, Shaurya Ashwini
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Foil (Women): Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Mina Devi Naorem, Kanupriya Chawla, Sonia Devi Waikhom
Foil (Men): Sachin, Hemash Singh Sanasam, Aditya, Tejas Manoj Patil
Sabre (Women): Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla, Shruti Joshi, Aakhri
Sabre (Men): Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Lakshay Badser, Vishal Thapar
Sending his best wishes to the Indian squad on departure, Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General, Fencing Association of India said, "This World Championship represents a major milestone for Indian fencing as we test our strength against the very best in the world. Our athletes across Épée, Foil, and Sabre have put in intense preparation and shown remarkable grit throughout the national and international season. We have immense belief in this contingent's ability to compete with fearlessness, push boundaries, and bring pride to the nation in Hong Kong. I wish them good luck."
Day-Wise Event Schedule:
July 22: Qualifications – Men's Foil & Women's Épée
July 23: Qualifications – Men's Épée & Women's Sabre
July 24: Qualifications – Men's Sabre & Women's Foil
July 25: Individual Finals – Men's Foil & Women's Épée
July 26: Individual Finals – Men's Épée & Women's Sabre
July 27: Individual Finals – Men's Sabre & Women's Foil
July 28: Team Events – Men's Foil & Women's Épée
July 29: Team Events – Men's Épée & Women's Sabre
July 30: Team Events – Men's Sabre & Women's Foil