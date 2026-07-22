/Indian fencing squad departs for senior world championships 2026 in Hong Kong

The nine-day flagship event will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo venue. The Indian team consists of 12 men and 12 women athletes competing across all three fencing disciplines — Epee, Foil, and Sabre, in both individual and team formats. The contingent is supported by five national coaches and two physiotherapists.

Indian Squad:

Sending his best wishes to the Indian squad on departure, Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General, Fencing Association of India said, "This World Championship represents a major milestone for Indian fencing as we test our strength against the very best in the world. Our athletes across Épée, Foil, and Sabre have put in intense preparation and shown remarkable grit throughout the national and international season. We have immense belief in this contingent's ability to compete with fearlessness, push boundaries, and bring pride to the nation in Hong Kong. I wish them good luck."