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Indian fencing squad departs for senior world championships 2026 in Hong Kong

Prashant Talreja
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 14:05 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 14:05 IST
Indian fencing squad departs for senior world championships 2026 in Hong Kong

Indian fencing squad departs for senior world championships 2026 in Hong Kong Photograph: (WION)

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The nine-day flagship event will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo venue. The Indian team consists of 12 men and 12 women athletes competing across all three fencing disciplines — Epee, Foil, and Sabre, in both individual and team formats.

A 24-member Indian fencing contingent has officially departed on Monday to represent the country at the Senior World Fencing Championships 2026, taking place in Hong Kong from July 22nd to July 30th 2026.

The nine-day flagship event will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo venue. The Indian team consists of 12 men and 12 women athletes competing across all three fencing disciplines — Epee, Foil, and Sabre, in both individual and team formats. The contingent is supported by five national coaches and two physiotherapists.

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Indian Squad:

Epee (Women): Taniksha Khatri, Prachi Lohan, Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari

Epee (Men): Sherjin Rajendran Shanthimol, Joseph Bennet, Siva Magesh Sathasivan Nirmala, Shaurya Ashwini

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Foil (Women): Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Mina Devi Naorem, Kanupriya Chawla, Sonia Devi Waikhom

Foil (Men): Sachin, Hemash Singh Sanasam, Aditya, Tejas Manoj Patil

Sabre (Women): Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla, Shruti Joshi, Aakhri

Sabre (Men): Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Lakshay Badser, Vishal Thapar

Sending his best wishes to the Indian squad on departure, Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General, Fencing Association of India said, "This World Championship represents a major milestone for Indian fencing as we test our strength against the very best in the world. Our athletes across Épée, Foil, and Sabre have put in intense preparation and shown remarkable grit throughout the national and international season. We have immense belief in this contingent's ability to compete with fearlessness, push boundaries, and bring pride to the nation in Hong Kong. I wish them good luck."

Day-Wise Event Schedule:

July 22: Qualifications – Men's Foil & Women's Épée

July 23: Qualifications – Men's Épée & Women's Sabre

July 24: Qualifications – Men's Sabre & Women's Foil

July 25: Individual Finals – Men's Foil & Women's Épée

July 26: Individual Finals – Men's Épée & Women's Sabre

July 27: Individual Finals – Men's Sabre & Women's Foil

July 28: Team Events – Men's Foil & Women's Épée

July 29: Team Events – Men's Épée & Women's Sabre

July 30: Team Events – Men's Sabre & Women's Foil

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