Indian cricket team creates history, becomes first side to complete the milestone of 1,000 ODIs

The Indian cricket team created history on Sunday (February 06) as the Men in Blue became the first side in the world to complete the milestone of 1,000 ODIs. As Rohit Sharma & Co. took the field in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, India became the first team to play 1000 ODIs.

One of the most successful teams in the world, India have been a force to reckon with across formats over the years in international cricket. The team has two ODI World Cups and a T20 World Cup to their name beside other major trophies and achievements at the highest level.

India have 518 wins in the 999 ODI matches that they have played so far. The team has lost a total of 431 matches in the ODI format while nine matches have ended in a tie and 41 without a result. Rohit Sharma, who is now India's full-time captain in white-ball cricket, is leading the Indian team in their milestone 1000th ODI appearance.

Incidentally, this will also be Rohit's first ODI game as full-time skipper of India in limited-overs cricket. He had missed the team's tour of South Africa due to a hamstring injury and is now back fit to lead the Men in Blue in his first major assignment as captain in ODIs. In a video posted by BCCI to celebrate India's 1000th ODI appearance, Rohit had said it will be a privilege for him to lead the team on the historic occasion.

"It will be a historic moment as we play the 1000th ODI. I would like to congratulate all the players who have taken part in this long journey. It is an honour for me to lead the side in that game, it will be a privilege to lead the boys. Our journey has been fantastic over the years. So many players have tried to put their best foot forward, we will also try to keep raising the bar," Rohit said in a video posted on BCCI.TV.

After India, Australia have the most number of ODI appearances in international cricket. The Aussies have played 958 ODI matches so far while Pakistan have played 936 ODI matches and are third on the list of teams to have played most ODIs so far.

India will be looking to bag a win in the historic game and get off to a winning start in the three-match ODI series against Kieron Pollard's men. West Indies are heading into the series on the back of a T20I series win over England at home and will be confident of pulling off an upset against the hosts, who have already been jolted by COVID-19 cases within the squad ahead of the start of the series.