/India vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2026: Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi named injury replacements

India has added seamer Prince Yadav and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to the squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe as injury replacements. While Prince has replaced fast bowler Harshit Rana, who is ruled out of the ongoing England series with a hamstring injury, Bishnoi comes in for ace spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who missed the last two T20Is against England with a similar issue. Prince and Bishnoi, however, were not part of the original 15-man squad picked for the away series against Zimbabwe starting July 23.

Meanwhile, Rana and Varun’s absence hurt India in the concluded T20I series, which they surrendered 0-4. Following a below-par showing against Ireland and England across seven contested T20Is, the action moves to the ODI series, where pace leader Jasprit Bumrah will be back. Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Prince are other fast-bowling options.

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"Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge," a BCCI release detailing the nature of Rana and Varun's injuries said.



"Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management.



"Chakaravarthy also reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his left hamstring during the third T20I against England. An MRI scan subsequently revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Based on specialist medical advice, he has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will report to the BCCI COE for further management,” it further read.



Bishnoi featured in two T20Is against England. Since India didn’t bowl in the series opener against England, as the game was called off due to rain after India’s innings, Bishnoi's only chance came in the second T20I at Old Trafford, where he conceded 60 runs in four overs, including three no-balls in his final over that turned the game on its head.



Rana, on the other hand, picked up seven wickets in five games on this UK tour, picking four against Ireland in the two T20Is and three against England in as many outings. Varun, however, was at his worst, picking up just one wicket in three outings against England. The mystery spinner conceded over 10 runs per over against England.

