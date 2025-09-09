/India vs Pak, Asia Cup: From Sehwag's 119 to Malik's 143 - Top batting performances

Asia Cup has produced many memorable India vs Pakistan matches since its inception in 1984. Be it Virat Kohli's 183 or Shahid Afridi's twin sixes off Ravi Ashwin, the matches have given fans of both countries a lot of cheer about over the years. India, however, lead the win-loss record at 10-6 with two matches ending in no result out of total 18 times the two nations have played each other in the regional tournament. The players from both teams have risen up to occasion and performed their heart out multiple times and here are some of the best batting performance in Asia Cup history

Shoaib Malik - 143 in India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2004

The tournament was held an year after the 2003 ODI World Cup where India became a team only second to Australia in performance and dominance. During the Asia Cup tie against Pakistan though, Indian bowlers couldn't do much before Shoaib Malik's brilliance. The batter scored 143 in a line-up where second highest score was 34. Pakistan managed 300/9 in 50 overs and India managed just 241 with Malik picking up two wickets with his off spin as well.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Virender Sehwag -119 in India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2008

It was Malik again in India vs Pak Asia Cup 2008 which led Pak's batting with a valiant 125 as they scored 299 runs in 50 overs. In reply, Virender Sehwag unleashed his carnage after India lost Gautam Gambhir early. Sehwag, who scored 119 off 95 balls, added 198 runs with Suresh Raina for the second wicket. By the time the opener was out, India needed only 69 runs in nearly 20 overs.

Virat Kohli - 183 in India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2012

Nasir Jamshed and Mohammed Hafeez scored hundreds to take Pakistan to 329 in 50 overs - a tough target but Virat Kohli had other plans. The former India skipper scored a magnificent 183 - his highest ODI score till date - at number three after Gambhir was out in the first over. By the time Kohli was out, India needed 12 runs in 17 balls with six wickets in hand and went on to win the match by exact same margin.

Hardik Pandya - 33 in India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan had posted a modest 147 in 20 overs but India found themselves in hot water at 89/5 in 14.5 overs. Needing 59 runs in nearly five overs, Pandya played a handsome cameo of 33 off 17 and remained not out as well to take India home in the last over with five wickets left. He was named Player of the Match for his batting and taking 3/25 as a bowler.

Mohammad Rizwan - 71 in Asia Cup 2022