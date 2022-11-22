India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Match live streaming & TV broadcast channel: Where to watch cricket match online

New Zealand and India will square off in the third and final T20I on Tuesday (November 22). The series commenced on Friday (November 18) with the opening clash being abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain. The action then moved to the second and penultimate encounter, in Mount Maunganui, the spectators and viewers got to witness a full game where Hardik Pandya-led India rode on Suryakumar Yadav's 51-ball 111 not out, laced with 11 fours and 7 sixes, to post a challenging 191 for 6 and defended it with ease; winning by 65 runs after dismissing New Zealand for a below-par 126 in 18.5 overs.

Being asked to bat first, India started the proceedings with a new opening pair in the form of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant. Many former cricketers had called for Pant to be promoted up the order so that the swashbuckling left-hander can make the most of the powerplays. However, he struggled to get going and only managed a 13-ball 6. Ishan Kishan played some attractive shots before falling for a 30-ball 36 but India's innings were given a much-needed push courtesy of in-form batter Surya. SKY went bonkers in the last few overs and made heads turn with his blazing shots in all parts of the ground to take India to a winning score, despite Tim Southee's hat-trick preventing him from facing the last over completely. In reply, NZ were in the chase till their second-wicket stand but Deepak Hooda's 4 for 10 and two-fers from Yuzvendra Chahal and Md Siraj turned the tides in India's favour completely.

With an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series, India will now hope to test their benched players in the final encounter versus Kane Williamson-less NZ. Their regular captain will miss the final encounter due to a medical appointment as Southee will take charge of the side. Here's everything to know about the third and final T20I in Napier:

Where you can watch the 3rd T20I live: Broadcast TV Channel and Live Streaming Details?

Fans can watch the third and final T20I live on DD Sports on TV whereas Amazon Prime Video will be live streaming the match on its app.

When, where and at what time will the match go live?

The second T20I between New Zealand and India started at 12 PM IST. The match will be held on Tuesday (November 22) at McLean Park, Napier.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner