India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI first innings: Kiwis survive scare after Ross-Kyle's 76 runs stand

New Zealand's pace hit a massive speed-breaker after consistently losing wickets in the later stages of the play but still managed to get an above-par score by the end of the innings.

After New Zealand lost the toss, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls opened for the Kiwis and put up a 96 runs stand for the first wicket.

Overs 1-10: 52/0

Overs 11-20: 108/1

Overs 21-30: 159/3

Overs 31-40: 195/7

Overs 41-50: 273/8



Ross Taylor's 73* after Guptill's 79 has helped 🇳🇿 to a fighting total despite Indian bowling brilliance in the middle overs.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/HJW3KSRkPd — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2020 ×

At one stage they were looking good at 142/1, aiming 300+ score, they lost 7 wickets in the next 55 runs. They set 274 as the target for the visiting side.

India's choice of bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal paid off as he scalped 3 wickets.

Henry Nicholls scored 41 runs off 59 balls, he was out after being lbw by Chahal.

Martin Guptill continued his good form on Eden Park, Auckland. He scored his first half-century in 11 matches. He smashed 79 runs until he was run-out after a wrong call by Ross Taylor.

After that Kiwis had a collapse of wickets after Guptill's dismissal.

Fall of wickets: 93-1 (Henry Nicholls, 16.5), 142-2 (Tom Blundell, 26.3), 157-3 (Martin Guptill, 29.2), 171-4 (Tom Latham, 33.1), 175-5 (James Neesham, 34.2), 185-6 (Colin de Grandhomme, 36.6), 187-7 (Mark Chapman, 37.4), 197-8 (Tim Southee, 41.3)

Ross Taylor helped Kiwis survive a scare and continued his good form after scoring a half-century (73 runs) and his quick-fire 76 runs partnership with debutant Kyle Jamieson helped New Zealand power to 273.

India have yet again struggled to bowl out the lower order, after their last wicket (Tim Southee) which fell on 197/8, Kiwis managed to get highest 9th wicket partnership at Auckland.

Highest 9th wicket partnership at Auckland:

76* R Taylor - K Jamieson v IND 2020

54* G Larsen - C Pringle v AUS 1993

35 C McMillan - D Vettori v AUS 2000

Most runs in IND-NZ (ODIs):

1750 Sachin Tendulkar

1373 Ross Taylor*

1354 Virat Kohli

1207 Nathan Astle

1157 Virender Sehwag

India need 274 runs in 300 balls, with a required run-rate of 5.48.