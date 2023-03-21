India vs Myanmar live-streaming: How to watch India vs Myanmar football match live on mobile & laptop

India vs Myanmar live-streaming: The Indian football team is preparing for the Tri-Nation tournament, which is set to begin on March 22 and features Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic. India's opening match will be against Myanmar, and they will face the Kyrgyz Republic on March 28. The tournament marks the beginning of an important period for the team as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup next year.

India has had a mixed record in their recent international fixtures, with victories against Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, but also a defeat against Jordan and a comprehensive loss against Vietnam. The squad selected by Indian coach Igor Stimac includes both experienced players and young talent, creating healthy competition for team positions.

Myanmar, India's first opponent, is ranked 53 places below them in the FIFA rankings. Myanmar failed to win any of their five games during the recent international break, including losses to Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. The tournament will take place in Imphal for the first time, and Myanmar will be hoping to improve their performance under the guidance of coach Michael Feichtenbeiner.

India vs Myanmar live streaming: Where to watch on TV and mobile?

Star Sports Network will televise India vs Myanmar vs Kyrgyz Republic football tournament live in India. All three matches of the tournament will also be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

India vs Myanmar vs Kyrgyz Republic full schedule

India VS Myanmar – 22nd March (6 pm IST) Myanmar VS Kyrgyz Republic – 25th March (6 pm IST) India VS Kyrgyz Republic – 28th March (6 pm IST)

India vs Myanmar playing XI (Predicted)

India playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das; Manvir Singh.

Myanmar playing XI: Kyaw Zin Phyo; Hein Phyo Win, Ye Min Thu, Thina Htet Aung, Nanda Kyaw; Lwin Moe Aung, Wai Lin Aung, Kyaw Min Oo; Aung Kaung Mann, Hein Htet Aung, Aung Thu.

When will India vs Myanmar football match be played?

India vs Myanmar football match will be played on Wednesday, March 22.

What time will India vs Myanmar football match be played?

India vs Myanmar football match will be played at 6 PM IST.

Where will India vs Myanmar football match be played?

India vs Myanmar football match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

Where will India vs Myanmar football match be live-streamed?