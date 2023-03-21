India vs Myanmar tri-nation football tournament match: preview, playing XI, schedule & live-streaming details

India vs Myanmar tri-nation football tournament match: The Indian football team is set to host the tri-nation tournament featuring Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic from March 22. The tournament marks the beginning of a crucial period for the Indian football team as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup scheduled for next year.

India has had a mixed record in their recent international fixtures. They suffered a 2-0 defeat against Jordan back in May 2022 but bounced back with three consecutive victories against Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. In their recent international friendlies in September 2022, they secured a draw against Singapore but suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Vietnam.

This time around, the Indian coach, Igor Stimac, has picked a squad of experienced players and young talent. The competition for places is high, providing the country with a strong team. The tournament is set to take place in Imphal, providing Indian football fans with an exciting opportunity to watch their team play live.

Their first opponent, Myanmar, is ranked 53 places below India in the FIFA rankings. During the recent international break in December, Myanmar played five games but failed to win any of them against higher-ranked teams. Similar to India, they lost 3-0 to Vietnam, and also suffered defeats against Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Myanmar will hope to improve their performances during the Tri-Nation tournament, under the guidance of their coach, Michael Feichtenbeiner.

India's second opponent, Kyrgyz Republic, is ranked 98th in the FIFA rankings. They have had a mixed record in their recent fixtures, winning two, losing two, and drawing one. Their last match was against Oman, in which they lost 1-0.

India vs Myanmar match preview & details

India vs Myanmar tri-nation tournament match will be played on Wednesday, March 22. The venue of the match is Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal. The match will start at 6:00 PM IST. Live-streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

India vs Myanmar vs Kyrgyz Republic full schedule

India VS Myanmar – 22nd March (6 pm IST) Myanmar VS Kyrgyz Republic – 25th March (6 pm IST) India VS Kyrgyz Republic – 28th March (6 pm IST)

India vs Myanmar live streaming: Where to watch on TV and mobile?

Star Sports Network will televise India vs Myanmar vs Kyrgyz Republic football tournament live in India. All three matches of the tournament will also be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

India vs Myanmar playing XI (Predicted)

India playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das; Manvir Singh.