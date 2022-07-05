India vs China live streaming: When and where to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2022 clash in India?

Savita Punia-led India will square off against China in their second game of the ongoing FIH Hockey Women's World Cup on Tuesday evening (July 05). Savita Punia-led Indian team had a good start to the showpiece event as they ended their opening game, versus England, with a 1-1 scoreline.

Indian team's defence made a statement by not allowing the English team to dictate terms. However, the forward as well as the attack have to come to the party against China. In terms of head-to-head, India lead the charge with a 11-9 lead over their Asian neighbours. Talking about China, they also played out a 1-1 draw versus New Zealand in their opening game, hence, one can expect a riveting battle between two sides who will be desperate to get off the mark with a win in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about India vs China, Hockey Women's World Cup match:

When will India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup clash commence?

The India vs China fixture will kickoff at 8 PM IST (4:30 PM local time) on Tuesday evening.

Where will India vs China, Hockey Women's World Cup face-off take place?

The India vs China match will be held at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Where will India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup match be telecasted on TV in India?

The FIH Hockey Women's World Cup will be telecasted on Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD channels.

Where will India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup match be live streamed in the country?

The FIH Hockey Women's World Cup will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Indian squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam;

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita;

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete;

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari