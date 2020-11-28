India vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI Match live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia cricket match?

India will be looking to level the ODI series with Australia in the second match of the tour at Sydney on Sunday after a disappointing loss in the first match.

Australia dominated the first match in Sydney. Aussie batting line-up was ruthless against Indian bowlers. Bumrah, Saini and Chahal were the victims of Australian onslaught. However, India will be looking to mend the mistakes made in the first match. India's fielding will be a crucial point in the second match to keep the series alive.

India's batting effort was decent and was off to a great start. But the players could not cope up with the pressure and kept losing wickets. Australia, on the other hand, will aim to seal the series against India. The hosts seem confident with both bat and bowl. In the previous ODI series between the two, India won the series 2-1.

When will India vs Australia 2nd ODI begin?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will begin at 9:10 AM IST on November 29. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat.

Where will India vs Australia 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Which channel will telecast India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.