IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Preview: India aim to fight back, Australia look to clinch series win

India will be looking to level the ODI series with Australia in the second match of the tour at Sydney on Sunday after a disappointing loss in the first match.

IN PICS| IND vs AUS: Fans return to stadium for first time in eight months

Australia dominated the first match in Sydney. Aussie batting line-up was ruthless against Indian bowlers. Bumrah, Saini and Chahal were the victims of Australian onslaught. However, India will be looking to mend the mistakes made in the first match. India's fielding will be a crucial point in the second match to keep the series alive.

India's batting effort was decent and was off to a great start. But the players could not cope up with the pressure and kept losing wickets. Australia, on the other hand, will aim to seal the series against India. The hosts seem confident with both bat and bowl. In the previous ODI series between the two, India won the series 2-1.

Weather, during the match, will be decent. However, there are chances of rain interruptions in the evening.

The ground will operate at 50 per cent capacity due to coronavirus restrictions as cricket opens its arms to welcome fans back in the stands again.

Probable XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

SQUAD:

India Squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa