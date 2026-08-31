/'Still Hopeful': BCB chief Tamim Iqbal breaks silence on India's proposed tour of Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal is hopeful that India’s proposed tour will take place sometime in the 2026-2027 season. Earlier in August, Tamim claimed that India’s tour of Bangladesh, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is, in September could be postponed again. On Monday, Iqbal confirmed that positive talks between the two boards are underway, indicating a possible window early next year.

"All I can tell you is that both the cricket boards are in discussion," Tamim said. "It is a fruitful talk, and I am hopeful this will happen."



Meanwhile, the BCB announced a proposed series between the two neighbouring countries on January 2 this year, only for major fallout a few days later to wipe out any possibility. Soon after, the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman amid political unrest and reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh during that time.

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Irked by BCCI's decision, the BCB, in accordance with the interim government at that time, decided to withdraw its team from the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. While the ICC tried to convince Bangladesh that there was no potential threat to their travelling entourage in India, Bangladesh’s sports ministry insisted on sticking to their decision. As a result, Bangladesh forfeited the T20 World Cup, and Scotland replaced them in Group B.



That episode, in particular, hurt the relations between the two cricketing boards, with the BCCI indicating it would not send its team to Bangladesh later this year for a scheduled white-ball series. The Indian cricket board agreed to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in mid-September instead, completely crushing any chance of touring Bangladesh.



Last month, the BCB chief flew to Bengaluru at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in his quest to revive the strained relationship between the two boards. Meanwhile, this India tour of Bangladesh was originally scheduled for August 2025 before being deferred to September 2026.

