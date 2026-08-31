/Lack of 5-star room service plagues Asian Games cricket, official says

The lack of five-star hotel facilities for cricket players at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Japan has caused a stir within the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which has heard concerns raised by participating members. The men's and women's T20 competition will be played at Japan's newly built cricket ground in Nisshin starting September 17. However, reports of tents being used as dressing rooms, distant washroom facilities and a lack of top-class accommodation for cricketers have raised eyebrows.



"There are some concerns with regard to the quality of accommodation being provided and also with regard to the logistics," Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Prakash Schaffter said to the reporters in Colombo. He added that the ACC executive committee has also discussed the Asian Games with a 'degree of detail' at its concluded meeting in Bangkok.



Although teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have agreed to send their representatives to examine the makeshift venue and other logistical arrangements, the ACC and the organisers are hopeful the tournament will go ahead as planned.



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"There is a lack of available five-star rooms. Cricketers are generally provided with five-star accommodation," he said, adding that Japan’s host city did not have luxury hotels to accommodate all athletes and spectators.



Meanwhile, reports across the Indian subcontinent claim the BCCI was unhappy with the Asian Games’ arrangements for the cricket competition as they even contemplated sending a second-string team for the tournament.



India named a potent 15-man squad for the multi-team event, with T20I captain Shreyas Iyer leading the charge. While the squad includes almost all first-team players, including pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also made the cut.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said the ACC member boards are looking at concerns around player facilities at the Asian Games.



"The cricket part of the Asian Games will be looked after by the Asian Cricket Council," BCB cricket operations manager Shahriar Nafees said. "The individual boards have already discussed it at the ACC forum, and they will take a collective decision on the issue."