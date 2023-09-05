India World Cup 2023 Squad Announced: Here's all you need to know about Team India's 15-member squad

After a long wait, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has finally announced the 15-player squad that will represent India in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, starting October 5.

India will start its World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8, with its first match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ajit Agarkar led the selection committee for the Team India World Cup 2023 squad.

The last date to unveil the squads was September 5 for all teams. While the other countries finalised their teams way before the deadline, India, who will host the most prominent cricketing tournament in October, maintained the suspense until the end. The deadline to make any alterations to the squads is September 28.

Cricket fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement of the India squad as the World Cup holds great significance for the country. Here's everything you need to know about India's ICC World Cup Squad, announced by BCCI on September 5.

India Squad For World Cup 2023 Announced

BCCI posted the Team India squad on X (formerly Twitter) at 01:30 PM IST on September 5. Here is the list of players who will represent Team India in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Deemed fit to participate in the World Cup 2023, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah have found their way into the final squad. In a press conference held after the squad announcement, Ajit Agarkar said, "KL Rahul has been a prolific run scorer at number five. We'll have a conversation with both of them."

Who will be the Team India captain for ICC World Cup 2023?

Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Who is the vice-captain for Team India in ICC World Cup 2023?

Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain for Team India in ICC World Cup 2023 and will continue to assist Rohit Sharma.

Who are the players not included in the Team India World Cup 2023 Squad?

Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravichandran Ashwin are notable players not included in the Team India World Cup squad 2023. Rishabh Pant is not a part of the squad as he is still recovering from his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)