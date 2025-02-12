The India Paddle Festival, the country’s only international Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) event, is set to return for its second edition from 7 to 9 March 2025, at the picturesque Sasihithlu Beach, Mangalore, Karnataka. Organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation and presented by Karnataka Tourism, the festival will once again welcome top international SUP athletes, regional competitors, and water sports enthusiasts, further cementing India’s presence on the global paddle sports map.

Advertisment

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in 2024, which marked India’s first-ever international SUP event, the festival is expected to be bigger and better, offering a platform for Indian athletes to compete alongside the world’s best. This comes at a time when water sports in India are experiencing unprecedented growth, with the nation recently securing its first-ever quota in Surfing for the 2026 Asian Games.

Announcing the return of the India Paddle Festival, CEO of the APP World Tour, Tristan Boxford said, “We are delighted to bring back the India Paddle Festival for its second edition, following the incredible success of last year’s debut event. India has immense potential for Stand-Up Paddling, with its vast coastline and growing community of passionate athletes. The return of this international event underscores the country’s rising stature in global paddle sports. We look forward to seeing top-tier talent from around the world compete in Mangalore, further inspiring the next generation of paddlers in India.”

Dhananjay Shetty, Director, Surfing Swami Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the second edition, "Bringing back the India Paddle Festival is a testament to the growing SUP and surfing culture in India. Last year’s event was a game-changer for our paddlers, giving them invaluable exposure to international competition. With Karnataka Tourism’s continued support, we aim to build on that momentum and inspire a new generation of paddlers while also promoting the stunning coastline of Karnataka as a prime water sports destination.”

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to back injury; Harshit Rana roped in as replacement

As India’s premier SUP event, the festival will feature elite competitions, community races, and workshops, catering to both professional athletes and amateur enthusiasts. International SUP stars from the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour are expected to participate, making this a landmark event in India's water sports calendar.

With Stand-Up Paddle gaining momentum globally, the India Paddle Festival 2025 will play a crucial role in strengthening the sport’s foundation in India and inspiring future generations to take up water sports.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.