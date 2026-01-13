/India Open 2026: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag eye strong show ahead of World Championships

Former world champion PV Sindhu, along with India’s premier men’s doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, believes that competing on home soil brings a unique motivation, making the India Open 2026 particularly meaningful. The tournament gains added importance as it will be staged at the same venue that will host the BWF World Badminton Championships later this year.

The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, is scheduled to take place from January 13 to 18. This edition will act as a preparatory event for the World Championships in August, with matches being held at the expansive multi-purpose hall at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, promising an enhanced experience for spectators.

As one of the major stops on the international badminton calendar, the India Open continues to attract elite players from around the world. This year’s field features reigning world champion Shi Yu Qi of China, women’s world no. 1 An Se Young, and World Tour Finals winner Christo Popov. In total, 256 players representing 20 nations will compete, with Chinese Taipei fielding the largest contingent of 36 athletes.

Addressing the media ahead of the tournament, Sindhu expressed her excitement about starting the season at home. She highlighted the unwavering support from Indian fans and the federation, adding that playing in familiar conditions boosts confidence and motivation. According to her, the India Open provides the ideal platform to deliver her best and aim for strong results early in the year. Men’s doubles stars Chirag and Satwik echoed similar sentiments, praising the growing enthusiasm of Indian badminton followers. Chirag recalled their breakthrough India Open title in 2022, describing it as a turning point that set the tone for the rest of their season. He added that the duo is eager to replicate that momentum and hopes to receive strong backing from packed stands once again.