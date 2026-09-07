/India in global Top 20 in Ultimate Frisbee; sport sees growth across states

Ultimate Frisbee, one of the world’s fastest-growing flying disc sports, is steadily establishing itself as a competitive sporting discipline in India. What began as a niche sport has evolved into a vibrant national community, with players, clubs, and state teams emerging across the country and an increasing number of Indian athletes earning the opportunity to represent the nation on the international stage. Testament to the rapid growth of the sport is the fact that India is presently ranked 18th in the beach format and 20th in the grass format among 127 competing national federations, officials managing the sport emphasized at the recently concluded Bharat Trophy 2026—India’s premier national Ultimate Frisbee championship and the flagship event of the Flying Disc Sports Federation (India)—which was held in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Also Read - Rival driver saves fellow racer from burning car in daring rescue at China GT

Organized by the Flying Disc Sports Federation (India) in association with the Senthamizh Flying Disc Association, the three-day national championship was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Nehru Park in Chennai, bringing together leading Ultimate Frisbee athletes representing state teams from across India. The event featured 11 state teams, 255 players, and more than 40 support staff, making it the biggest Bharat Trophy and the largest national interstate championship in the history of Indian Ultimate.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Karnataka was crowned National Champions at the Bharat Trophy 2026 after defeating defending champions Tamil Nadu 11–10 in a thrilling final, while Gujarat finished third. The closely contested match brought three days of high-voltage competition to a close at India’s premier Ultimate Frisbee event.

Notably, Karnataka was also adjudged the "Spirit of the Game" Champions of the Bharat Trophy 2026. Spirit of the Game is central to Ultimate, which remains a self-officiated sport even at the highest levels of competition. Players are responsible for making and resolving calls on the field, with a core emphasis on rule knowledge, fair-mindedness, communication, and mutual respect.

“The Bharat Trophy is about much more than finding a national champion. Seeing 11 state teams and more than 250 athletes come together shows us what is possible as we strengthen the sport across the country. Our ambition is to build strong state structures, create more opportunities for athletes to represent where they come from, and establish a national competition pathway that players can aspire to be part of,” said Sangeetha Manoharan, President of the Flying Disc Sports Federation (India). FDSFI is the governing body for Ultimate Frisbee in India, recognized by the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF).