/India hold Panama to historic 1-1 draw in Bengaluru

India put up a strong fight to hold world No. 44 Panama to a 1-1 draw in a FIFA international friendly in Bengaluru on Friday (Sep 25). The result will give India plenty of confidence, especially against a Panama side that featured several players who were part of their FIFA World Cup campaign just a few months ago. It is also likely to be one of India’s most encouraging results under head coach Khalid Jamil.

Ryan Williams gave India the lead in the 41st minute, but Omar Valencia equalised for Panama in the 68th minute.

Despite the result, India showed that they were willing to attack instead of simply sitting deep and defending. The performance will also boost their confidence ahead of two major friendlies against five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on Oct 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on Oct 6.

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India’s defence, particularly Anwar Ali, produced a solid performance throughout the match.

India looked dangerous down the left flank and one such move led to their opening goal. Akash Mishra played a quick exchange with Bijoy Verghese before sending a long ball forward. Williams made a smart run behind the Panama defence and finished the move with a precise left-footed shot past Marcos Reyes.

Panama responded strongly after the break, with coach Thomas Christiansen making changes to his team. Their efforts paid off in the 68th minute when Valencia scored with a powerful, dipping left-footed strike.

Lalengmawia tried to close him down but arrived slightly late. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had little chance as Valencia’s effort found the back of the net.

India, however, did not retreat completely after conceding. Ashique Kuruniyan continued to trouble Panama with his runs on the left, while Williams also helped maintain pressure from the inside-left position.

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India came close to restoring their lead in the 79th minute when Ashique sent a low cross into the box, but Edmund failed to make the most of the opportunity.