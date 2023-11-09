India are playing like legitimate champions: Former opener lauds Rohit & Co.'s unbeaten ODI WC run

India have been on a roll in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue are on a winning spree, with eight wins on the trot, and sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals and will play one of Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. The hosts have beaten the likes of five-time winners Australia, Afghanistan, arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa without much discomfort and look a solid contender to win the title.

Ahead of their last league game, versus the Netherlands on Sunday (Nov 12) in Bengaluru, the Indian team is making headlines as they are the No. 1 ranked side across formats. Shubman Gill is the No. 1 ranked ODI batter whereas Mohammed Siraj tops the bowling charts. Thus, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra lauded India's recent run and feels 'they are not letting anyone come close and playing like legitimate champions'.

“The Indian team is at No. 1 in every ranking - No. 1 in ODIs, Tests and T20Is. No. 1 ODI batter - Shubman Gill, No. 1 T20I batter - Suryakumar Yadav, No. 1 ODI bowler - Mohammed Siraj, No. 1 Test all-rounder - Ravindra Jadeja, all are ours,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

He added, "We are not letting anyone come close. We are not only playing like No. 1, we are ranked No. 1 as well. We are playing cricket like legitimate champions - not only in one format but in all three formats. If we had an awards night now, our team would have got all the awards."