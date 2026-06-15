/India all set to host historic Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 in New Delhi

India is officially ready to make sporting history as the nation prepares to host the highly anticipated Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 in the national capital. Scheduled to take place from June 19 to June 24, 2026, at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This monumental event marks the first time India has ever hosted a continental-level fencing championship.

Widely recognized as the "Asia Cup" of fencing, the tournament is the most prestigious annual competition in the Asia-Oceania region.

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This edition carries an unprecedented stakes layout, serving as a direct qualifier for the upcoming Asian Games, while offering vital ranking points that directly shape the global standings and competitive road to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 cycle.



Alongside the championship, the capital will also anchor a historic milestone in sports administration, welcoming top sports executives from across the continent for the 39th Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) General Assembly, being hosted in India for the very first time.



The championship will feature world-ranked superstars and reigning Olympic Gold Medalists, offering Indian sports fans a rare glimpse of fencing at its highest level. Key international headliners locked in to compete include Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong, the reigning, back-to-back Olympic Individual Foil Gold Medalist; Oh Sang-uk of South Korea, the reigning Olympic Individual Sabre Gold Medalist and global fencing icon; and Yamada Masaru of Japan, the Olympic Gold Medalist and defensive powerhouse in Men's Épée.



A massive contingent of elite squads representing 32 powerhouse nations will face off in New Delhi.



The participating countries are:



1. Australia

2. ⁠Bahrain

3. Bangladesh

4. ⁠Brunei

5. ⁠Cambodia

6. ⁠China

7. ⁠Chinese Taipei

8. ⁠Hong Kong

9. ⁠India (Host)

10. Iran

11. ⁠Japan

12. ⁠Kazakhstan

13. ⁠Kuwait

14. ⁠Kyrgyzstan

15. ⁠Lebanon

16. ⁠Malaysia

17. ⁠Mongolia

18. ⁠Nepal

19. ⁠New Zealand

20. ⁠Philippines

21. ⁠Qatar

22. ⁠Saudi Arabia

23. ⁠Singapore

24. ⁠South Korea

25. ⁠Sri Lanka

26. ⁠Syria

27. ⁠Thailand,

28. ⁠Turkmenistan,

29. ⁠United Arab Emirates,

30. ⁠Uzbekistan

31. ⁠Vietnam

32. ⁠Yemen.



As the host nation, India is fielding a full, elite squad of 24 fencers anchored by four marquee trailblazers who have successfully put Indian fencing on the international map.



Leading the charge is Bhavani Devi (Sabre), India’s premier fencing pioneer who made history as the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games and clinched a historic Bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships—marking India's first-ever Asian Championship medal alongside 14 medals in various international tournaments. She is joined by Karan Singh (Sabre), a dominant national force known for his explosive speed who secured the Silver Medal in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Round for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Also anchoring the team are Tanishka Khatri (Épée), India’s rapidly rising star who has consistently proven her caliber to go toe-to-toe with Asia's best, and Gisho Nidhi (Sabre), a critical pillar bringing vital technical aggression and extensive international experience to the team format.



Fencing itself is a highly tactical, fast-paced Olympic sport based on traditional swordsmanship where athletes wear electronic sensors to register "touches" on their opponents. The championship will feature 12 distinct events—comprising an individual and a team format for both men and women across three core weapon disciplines. These include Foil, a light pushing weapon where points are scored strictly on the opponent’s torso; Épée, a heavier sword where the entire body from head to toe is a valid target; and Sabre, a fast-paced, slashing weapon where points can be scored utilizing both the blade's edge and the tip from the waist up. A total of 48 medals will be awarded, evenly divided between Individual Events (6 Gold, 6 Silver, 12 Bronze) and Team Events (6 Gold, 6 Silver, 12 Bronze).

