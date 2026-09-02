/India A to play three four-day games in New Zealand ahead of Test series

India A will play three four-day matches in New Zealand ahead of the two-match Test series in late November. The ‘A’ games, from October 24 to November 10, will run parallel with India’s white-ball leg against the Kiwis, including five T20Is and three ODIs from October 22 to November 15. While the first ‘A’ match will be played from October 24 to 27 in Lincoln, the second will get underway from October 31 to November 3 in Christchurch and the third from November 7 to 10 in Lincoln.



However, the ‘A’ series will also overlap with the domestic tournaments of both India and New Zealand.



For the Indian players, this ‘A’ series will clash with the Ranji Trophy tournament, which starts on October 11 – meaning those picked for four-day matches in New Zealand will miss the opening rounds of the Ranji Trophy for their state teams. On the other hand, the ‘A’ tour will coincide with the Ford Trophy (One-Day Tournament), which takes place from October 28 to November 12.

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Meanwhile, India and New Zealand will see this ‘A’ series as preparatory matches for the two-match Test series, crucial to their respective World Test Championship (WTC) standings.



The Kiwis, placed third in the current WTC standings, will first host India before touring Australia for four Tests from November to January. After that, New Zealand will host Sri Lanka and travel to Pakistan as part of their WTC schedule.



Elsewhere, India is fifth in the standings after winning the away Sri Lanka Tests 1-0. The New Zealand Test series is their next assignment before they host Australia for five Tests in January-February next year, wrapping up their WTC schedule for this cycle.

