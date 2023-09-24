IND-W vs SL-W Asian Games 2023 Final: Check head-to-head stats & probable playing XI for India-W & Sri Lanka-W

IND-W vs SL-W Head-to-Head: The Indian women's cricket team will clash with the Sri Lankan women's cricket team in the final match of the Asian Games 2023.

The Indian women's cricket team holds a terrific winning streak against Sri Lanka in women's T20 Internationals. India has won 18 times out of the 23 T20Is. The Sri Lankan women's cricket team has won four times against India, and only one match has ended in no result.

India and Sri Lanka clashed in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. In their previous match in October 2022, held in Sylhet, Bangladesh, India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

India won four out of five games in the last five IND-W vs SL-W matches, and Sri Lanka won only once. India won their T20I first encounter against Sri Lanka, which occurred in Taunton, England, in June 2009.

Furthermore, India's highest score against the Sri Lankan women's cricket team was 168/8 in September 2018 in Katunayake, Sri Lanka.

India debuted at the women's cricket tournament in Asian Games 2023. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has scored a bronze medal in the Asian Games 2014.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemmimiah Rodriguez have scored 369 and 356 total runs against Sri Lanka in T20Is. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera has taken 14 wickets against India in 11 matches.

International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a two-day ban on Harmanpreet Kaur. She will be available for the final match on Monday, taking over the captaincy responsibilities from Mandhana.

In the first semi-final match, the Women in Blue delivered a dominant performance against Bangladesh, clinching an eight-wicket victory. The Sri Lankan women showcased their power in the 2nd semi-final against Pakistan, securing a commendable six-wicket win.

Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou will host the IND-W vs SL-W Asian Games 2023 final on Monday, September 25, at 11:30 am IST.

IND-W vs SL-W Asian Games 2023 Final Playing XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani

(With inputs from agencies)