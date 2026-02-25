/Welcome back Rinku Singh! Ace batter to rejoin India squad ahead of Zimbabwe Super 8 game

India has received a massive boost ahead of its crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter against Zimbabwe, with the team’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirming Rinku Singh’s availability for India’s second game. Rinku flew home to see his ailing father, admitted to a Delhi NCR hospital and missed Tuesday’s training session in Chennai. In Rinku’s absence, backup gloveman Sanju Samson prepped hard for a potential comeback to the XI; however, with Rinku rejoining the squad, the management will have to work on playing the best for the must-win game.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the game in Chennai, Kotak said, "Rinku Singh is joining the team this evening; he went back home because his father is not well."



Meanwhile, Rinku wasn’t having the best time with the bat in this tournament, having failed to impress during his brief outings. Even though he whacked sixes in the last over against Pakistan and the Netherlands, the left-hander has lacked clarity in his role at number seven, hitting just 24 runs in five outings at an average of mere eight. His strike rate of 82 hasn’t helped the cause either.



However, with Team India’s back against the wall, the decision-makers must make some bold calls for the Zimbabwe game to ensure Team India is playing its best XI in this fixture and winning it convincingly, which is one of the two parameters required to confirm a place in the semifinal.

How can India qualify for the T20 WC semis?

Team India sits in third place with one loss and two games pending, and above that, has -3.800 as NRR. For them to improve that, India must beat Zimbabwe (in Chennai) and the West Indies (in Kolkata) by significant margins and do their bit, while also hoping for a few scenarios to work in their favour.