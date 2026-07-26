/IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Sooryavanshi's 81, Yadav's 3/29 help India beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs; sweep series 3-0

A sensational 81 from teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, backed by a disciplined bowling display spearheaded by pacer Mayank Yadav, powered India to a comfortable 35-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I in Harare on Sunday. The win also sealed a comprehensive 3-0 series sweep for India, marking an impressive turnaround after the team had suffered successive T20I series defeats against England (0-4) and Ireland (0-2).

Defending a target of 193 on a sluggish surface, India's bowlers kept Zimbabwe under constant pressure, making the chase increasingly difficult. Despite Zimbabwe's determined effort, the hosts were unable to keep pace with the required run rate as India wrapped up the series in dominant fashion.

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Earlier in the innings, India posted a formidable 192/5, thanks to a sensational 81 off 49 balls from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The teenage opener laid the foundation for India's imposing total with a fearless display of strokeplay, while Rinku Singh provided the finishing touches with a quickfire cameo. Sooryavanshi struck eight fours and four sixes during his dazzling knock, while skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan chipped in with valuable contributions. Brad Evans emerged as Zimbabwe's most successful bowler, picking up two wickets.

India raced off the blocks as Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma hammered 17 runs off Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza in the opening over. Zimbabwe responded immediately in the next over when Blessing Muzarabani removed Abhishek for just two, reducing India to 38/1 after four overs. Undeterred, Sooryavanshi continued to attack alongside Ishan Kishan, taking India to 64/1 by the end of the powerplay. The youngster maintained the momentum as India reached 89/1 after nine overs before bringing up his second T20I half-century in just 31 deliveries on the fifth ball of the 10th over, pushing the total to 95/1.

Raza then struck with the first ball of the 11th over, clean bowling Kishan for a well-made 29 off 26 balls, an innings featuring four boundaries. Shreyas Iyer joined Sooryavanshi in the middle, and the pair guided India to 123/2 after 13 overs. The teenage sensation accelerated again in the 15th over, smashing Wessly Madhevere for a six and two fours. However, the Zimbabwe all-rounder had the final say by dismissing Sooryavanshi off the last ball of the over.

Sooryavanshi narrowly missed out on a memorable century, departing for a breathtaking 81 off 49 balls, laced with eight fours and four sixes, with India well placed at 145/3. Iyer and Tilak Varma kept the scoreboard ticking, taking India to 164/3 after 17 overs before Brad Evans removed the Indian skipper for 27 off 18 balls, including two fours.

In the closing stages, Rinku Singh produced another impactful cameo, smashing 25 off just 14 deliveries with two fours and a six, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 11 from nine balls. Their late flourish lifted India to an imposing 192/5 from 20 overs.