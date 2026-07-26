/Formula 1: Malaysia to host rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang in October

Formula One has officially confirmed that the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was cancelled earlier this year because of the Middle East conflict, will now take place in Malaysia at the iconic Sepang International Circuit from October 2 to 4, 2026. The announcement was made jointly by Formula One and the FIA on Sunday, marking Sepang's return to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2017. "Formula 1 and the FIA can confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit from October 2-4 2026," F1 and motorsport's world governing body said in a statement.

The original 2026 Formula One calendar featured 24 races, but the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled following the outbreak of war in the Middle East. While Formula One had explored the possibility of staging the Bahrain race later in the year in the Gulf region, renewed tensions involving Iran and the United States made those plans unfeasible. Instead, Sepang will host the event under the official title 'Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia'.

The Malaysian circuit, located near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, has a rich Formula One history and has also hosted MotoGP races since 1999. Its return provides fans with another opportunity to witness racing at one of the sport's most popular venues. Formula One also confirmed that Bahrain will bear a significant portion of the financial costs associated with relocating and rescheduling the race.

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The revised calendar places the Malaysia-hosted Bahrain Grand Prix between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 26 and the Singapore Grand Prix on October 11, increasing the 2026 championship schedule to 23 races. "This is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue," said Domenicali. "Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world."

Qatar and Abu Dhabi races still uncertain

Despite the revised schedule, uncertainty remains over the final two races of the 2026 Formula One season. The Qatar Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are currently scheduled for November 29 and December 6, respectively. However, both events could still face cancellation depending on developments in the region. Formula One is evaluating several contingency plans if those races cannot go ahead. Among the options being discussed are hosting two consecutive Grands Prix in Las Vegas or shifting one or two season-ending races to Europe.