IND vs WI Test Series: 'Twin failures at Oval sealed his fate' - BCCI official's shocking claim on Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has once again hit the headlines just weeks after his off-show in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Oval. The veteran Indian star was dropped from the Indian team contingent for the West Indies tour where Rohit Sharma’s men are scheduled to play two Test matches. Interestingly, in a shocking reveal made by a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, Pujara’s fate was sealed with the Indian team was therefore dropped from the touring party to the Caribbean islands. Big reveal by BCCI source "Once he failed in Australia series at home, there was very little chance for him but selectors didn't want to change things ahead of WTC final," a BCCI source in know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Saurashtra batter scored an aggregate 41 runs in the WTC final but much to the surprise was axed from the team while another veteran star Ajinkya Rahane was promoted to the deputy spot for Rohit Sharma. Rahane missed out on a hundred in the first innings of the WTC final as he got out for 89 while he scored 46 in the second innings. As a result of that performance, Rahane retained his place in the Indian team while Pujara was dropped.

"Twin failures at Oval sealed his fate. SS Das was in London for WTC final. He must have had a word with head coach Rahul Dravid and intimated his panel's thought-process post final," the source added.

ALSO READ | IND vs WI Series: Sunil Gavaskar FURIOUS at selectors for dropping Pujara, says 'he has been made scapegoat' Pujara dropped in favour of youngsters Pujara, 35, was dropped in favour of young and upcoming talents like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the attention was on the future, the selectors still made a bold decision by not picking up Sarfaraz Khan, who has been in red-hot form in the domestic circuit. He has been made to wait for his international debut.

The Indian team will begin its quest for glory at the Caribbean Islands on July 12 as they will look to start the next WTC campaign on a high. Rohit Sharma, despite in a poor run of form as the skipper of the side, will lead the team while Ajinkya Rahane surprisingly has been named as the deputy to his fellow Mumbaikar.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE