India ended Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in complete control, holding a massive first-innings lead of 378 runs. Indian skipper, Shubman Gill scored his first century at home as Indian captain, notching his seventh Test hundred overall and fifth as skipper. A mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal saw him run out on 175, missing out on a third double century. Gill then built crucial partnerships with Nitish Reddy (43) and Dhruv Jurel (44), adding 91 and 102 runs for the fourth and fifth wickets before India declared at 518/5. In reply, West Indies finished the day on 140/4, with Ravindra Jadeja leading the Indian bowlers with three wickets and Kuldeep Yadav picking one.

Gill then formed important partnerships to stabilise the innings. He added 91 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored 43, and 102 runs with Dhruv Jurel, who made 44 before being dismissed. The captain’s composed strokeplay ensured India could declare with a commanding lead.

Also read | Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal break multiple milestones in second Test vs WI

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In response, West Indies reached 140/4 at stumps. Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling with three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up one.

The visitors showed more resistance than in Ahmedabad, putting together their first half-century partnership of the series. Alick Athanaze top-scored with 41, and John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul looked comfortable at the crease before losing their wickets. Despite the improvement, West Indies still trailed by 378 runs and face a tough challenge to avoid the follow-on.



India’s spinners kept the pressure on throughout the day. Jadeja struck at crucial moments, and Kuldeep’s deliveries forced errors from the batsmen.