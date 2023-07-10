IND vs WI 1st test LIVE: Where and when to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live streaming on mobile & TV

IND vs WI 1st test LIVE: Team India will play against the West Indies in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in their month-long Caribbean tour. The red-ball games will commence on Wednesday, July 12. The Men in Blue will be back on the field after a month since the World Test Championship (WTC) final debacle. However, Team India seek to make the most out of their tour as the new WTC cycle will begin, and the two-time finalists will be raring to go.

BCCI has made significant changes to the team by giving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad their maiden call-ups. Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav are no longer part of the squad. Ajinkya Rahane, the best batter in the WTC final, will be the vice-captain of Team India for the India vs West Indies series.

West Indies lost to South Africa in a Test series. The national team hasn't had a great run since they failed to qualify for Super 12 in T20 World Cup in 2022 and now the ODI World Cup in 2023. Thus, the upcoming series is crucial for both teams. IND vs WI Live Streaming How to watch IND vs WI LIVE in India?

FanCode and JioCinema will telecast the upcoming India vs West Indies Test series on their app and website starting Wednesday, July 12. India's public broadcaster Doordarshan (DD), India's public broadcaster, will also live stream the IND vs WI matches. Furthermore, people with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions can watch the matches on their devices.

Here's a full list of the television broadcasters.

India: DD Sports, JioCinema, FanCode, Disney+ Hotstar

Africa: SuperSport App & Website.

United States: Willow TV, Disney+ Hostar, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: FoxSport App & Website

Sri Lanka: DialogTV, PeoT

Bangladesh: GaziTV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

(With inputs from agencies)

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the upcoming matches between India and West Indies. IND vs WI Test Series Full Schedule Wednesday, July 12 - Sunday, Jul 16

1st Test - India vs West Indies, Windsor Park, Dominica, 07:30 PM IST

Thursday, July 20 - Monday, July 24

2nd Test - India vs West Indies, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 07:30 PM IST IND Vs WI Test Head-to-Head Stats India and West Indies have locked horns in 98 matches in the history of Test cricket. India has emerged victorious in 22 games, while West Indies have won 30 matches. The 46 draws highlight the competitive nature of their encounters in Test cricket. IND vs WI Test Series Full Squad India

Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies