IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming: How to watch India vs West Indies live broadcast for free in India?

IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming: India will take on West Indies in the first Test match of the tour of West Indies 2023. The Test matches will be played at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica from July 12 to July 16. The 1st Test match is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. India will play two Tests in West Indies. The second Test will be played at the iconic Queen’s Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad from July 20-24. The red-ball matches will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

The first two ODIs will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and July 29. The third match of the series will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 1.

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican

When is the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023?- Date

West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 is scheduled to be played from July 12-16.

Where is the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 scheduled to be played?- Venue

West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

What time will the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 begin?- Time

The West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will start at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local). The toss for the same will take place at 7:00 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023?- Free live-streaming

West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will have a live broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023?

The live streaming of West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will be available on JioCinema and Fancode app and website.