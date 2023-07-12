IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming: How to watch India vs West Indies live broadcast for free in India?
Story highlights
IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming: India and West Indies will lock horns on July 12 at Windsor Park in Dominica in their 1st Test match. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match.
IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming: India and West Indies will lock horns on July 12 at Windsor Park in Dominica in their 1st Test match. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match.
IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming: India will take on West Indies in the first Test match of the tour of West Indies 2023. The Test matches will be played at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica from July 12 to July 16. The 1st Test match is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. India will play two Tests in West Indies. The second Test will be played at the iconic Queen’s Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad from July 20-24. The red-ball matches will be followed by a three-match ODI series.
The first two ODIs will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and July 29. The third match of the series will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 1.
IND vs WI 1st Test: Full squads
India
Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican
Here are the free streaming details for the first Test match between IND vs WI:
When is the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023?- Date
West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 is scheduled to be played from July 12-16.
Where is the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 scheduled to be played?- Venue
West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.
What time will the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 begin?- Time
The West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will start at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local). The toss for the same will take place at 7:00 pm.
Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023?- Free live-streaming
West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will have a live broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel.
Where can I catch the live streaming of West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023?
The live streaming of West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will be available on JioCinema and Fancode app and website.