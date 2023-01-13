IND vs SL: Rahul Dravid unwell, head coach likely to miss 3rd ODI due to health issues

On January 11 (Wednesday), Rahul Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday ahead of India's second and penultimate ODI versus Sri Lanka. After winning the series opener by 67 runs, in Guwahati, Indian players reached Kolkata -- venue for the second ODI -- and celebrated head coach Dravid's birthday in the team hotel. On Thursday (January 12), Rohit Sharma-led India gave a perfect gift to Dravid by beating the Lankans by four wickets, in pursuit of 216, but there is sad news from the Indian camp.

As per reports, coach Dravid is reportedly unwell and hasn't travelled with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the third and final ODI. According to India.com, he left for his hometown Bengaluru after he felt uneasy in the hotel as his BP shot up. While the former Indian captain stayed through the match at Kolkata, after having medicines, it isn't clear if he will join the Indian team in time for the inconsequential ODI.

No official update regarding Dravid's health has been shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Indian fans will hope that the 50-year-old recovers in time and joins the team ahead of their upcoming home assignments, against New Zealand and Australia.

Talking about the second and penultimate ODI between India and Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka & Co. opted to bat first but only managed 215 in 39.4 overs after being well-placed at 102 for 1. In reply, India was tottering at 86 for 4 before KL Rahul's 64 not out propelled them to a four-wicket win, with 40 balls to spare.