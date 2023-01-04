IND vs SL 2nd T20 Playing XI: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 prediction, squad, date, time, live streaming, venue

The second Twenty20 encounter between India and the Sri Lanka Cricket Team will take place on January 5, 2023, on Thursday. The game will be contested at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, and it will begin at 7:00 PM. The match's toss will take place 30 minutes before to the start of the game, at 06:30 PM. Hardik Pandya will serve as the captain of the Indian squad in the game.

The complete India vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Squad Players List can be seen here. For India, the T20 Captain is Hardik Pandya and for Sri Lanka, it is Dasun Shanaka.

When and Where to Watch?

The live telecast for Indian Sri Lanka second Twenty20 encounter can be watched on Star Sports Network and Disney Hotstar. The match timings will be 7:00 PM.

India vs Sri Lanka T20 Squad 2023

India vs Sri Lanka T20 India Squad 2023: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar



India vs Sri Lanka T20 Sri Lanka Squad 2023: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice Captain), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva

Probable playing XI's at India vs Sri Lanka second T20

India: Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya(C), SV Samson, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, HV Patel, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan