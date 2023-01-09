IND vs SL 1st ODI Live streaming for free: watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming in India for free

IND vs SL 1st ODI Live streaming for free: Following the conclusion of the T20I series on Saturday, India and Sri Lanka will meet again in a three-match One Day International Series 2023 scheduled from 10 January to 15 January. Team Blue will be led by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, while Sri Lanka will be led by Dasun Shanaka. The first match of the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST in Guwahati.

Both teams recently played each other in a T20I series that concluded on 7 January. Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten century (112 not out off 51 balls) and a collectively dominant bowling performance propelled India to a 91-run victory over Sri Lanka. With this, India won the three-match series 2-1, and Team Blue now hopes to maintain its dominance in the next three matches.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka?

Fans will be able to watch the live broadcast of all three matches of the series on ​​Star Sports Network. Live streaming of all matches can be seen on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

When is the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on 10 January, Tuesday.

Where will the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Guwahati.

When will the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka start?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss of the match at 1 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

You can watch the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on Star Sports Network channels in different languages.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI series squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah