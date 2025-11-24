IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Nitish Reddy | WATCH

South Africa are again on top of India in the ongoing second Test in Guwahati when Aiden Markram pulled a catch out of thin air to pile on more misery on the hosts. Markram's catch sent back Nitish Reddy as India's sixth wicket of the morning. The batter was caught off guard by extra bounce on the ball by Protea pacer Marco Jansen. The ball went to gully region where Markram swiftly moved to his right side and caught a one-handed stunner. Reddy, playing his first match of the two-Test series, could manage only 10 runs before being dismissed. Have a look at the catch below:

India suffer another batting collapse

The hosts started from the overnight score of 9/0 in bid to catch with the remaining 480 runs to avoid conceding the first innings lead. Both openers, Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal did well in the first hour and a half and added a total 65 runs for the first wicket. Sai Sudharsan joined Jaiswal at the crease after Keshav Maharaj dismissed Rahul for 22.

There was a 30-run partnership for the second wicket as well before first Test hero Simon Harmer dismissed both Jaiswal (58) and Sudharsan in his consecutive overs. India were suddenly 96/3 from 95/1 and Marco Jansen dismissed Dhruv Jurel for a duck as the hosts ended the first session at 102/4.

Poor batting continues in second session of day 3