IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: How to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I live in India on mobile and TV

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: Team India commenced their tour against South Africa with a 3-match T20 series, followed by 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches. This tour holds significant importance for Team India, particularly after the heart-wrenching loss in the World Cup final. The upcoming 1st T20 in South Africa promises to be intriguing for various reasons, with a focus on providing opportunities for young and emerging players to display their talent and embody the future potential of Indian cricket. Notably, stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be taking a break during the white-ball format, reserving their participation for the longest format of the game.

Here are all the details of the upcoming match series between India and South Africa:



India vs South Africa T20I series 2023: Schedule



India vs South Africa, 1st T20: December 10, 2023, Sunday, at Kingsmead, Durban, starts at 7:30 PM IST



When will the 1st T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on December 10, Sunday.



Where will the 1st T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.



What time will the 1st T20I match between India and South Africa begin?

The 1st T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa First T20I match?



India vs South Africa match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

India tour of South Africa: Live Streaming Details

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.



India vs South Africa 1st ODI: T20I Squads

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar