IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: They are already playing like champions - Dav Whatmore heaps praise at Team India

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: They are already playing like champions - Dav Whatmore heaps praise at Team India Photograph:(Twitter)

Led by Rohit Sharma’s ton the Men in Blue have extended their winning streak to 8-0 after another dominant display in the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The seven-wicket win also sees India maintain their perfect start to the ODI World Cup as they have won all their three matches while Pakistan suffered their first defeat of the tournament.

The Men in Blue are firing on all cylinders in the ongoing ODI World Cup as they beat Pakistan by seven wickets on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma was the architect of the win having scored 86 runs while Shreyas Iyer scored unbeaten 53. Speaking on the dominating win, WION’s cricket expert Dav Whatmore thinks Team India will be a team to beat if they continue their purple patch.

India playing like champions

“The way India are playing, they already look like world champions with them being in top form. Any side in this World Cup will be scared of them as they have a perfect record so far. New Zealand can match their pace, but I don’t think there is anyone who can match the intensity and substance this Indian team possesses. Rohit Sharma has been in great touch despite getting out for a duck in the opening match against Australia,” WION’s in-house cricket expert Dav Whatmore said.

“The way Rohit is playing it looks like he is continuing from where he left in 2019. He has unfinished business in the World Cup and I think his 86-run knock today is the perfect demonstration of what India can do.

“The bowling unit has been in great touch as well with all five bowlers coming good against a Pakistan side that chased a record total against Sri Lanka. Now what I want to see is whether can India defend the total or not because that is where their bowling attack will be tested,” Whatmore added.

India will next take the field on Thursday (Oct 19) against Bangladesh as they push for their fourth win in Pune. On the flip side, Pakistan will take on five-time champions Australia in Chennai on Friday as both teams look to bounce back after defeats.

