IND vs PAK Weather Live update: Check Kandy Weather forecast Rain likely to affect India vs Pakistan match

IND vs PAK Weather Live update: The most awaited match of Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan is scheduled for today (September 02, 2023). IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023, will be the first 50-over match after their clash in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Both the teams are geared up for the clash and fans are eagerly waiting for the match to start. However, the forthcoming danger of rain could let everyone down and there could be a slight delay in the match.

Weather forecast for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023:

According to AccuWeather, the rain showers in Kandy would begin at 12:pm and it is anticipated to stop by 3:pm. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to start at 3:pm IST. The rain is expected to stop during the first half of the match but forecast states that it will come back after the sunset.

With 99% of cloud cover and high humidity, AccuWeather forecasts heavy rainfall to start from 7:pm this evening and it will get heavier in the night, between 9:pm and 11:pm.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023

The men in green won the first match with a 234-run win over Nepal and Team India is all set to play their first match in Asia Cup 2023 series.

When will the India vs Pakistan match be played? Date

India vs Pakistan match will be held on September 02, 2023.

When to watch India vs Pakistan? Time

The match between India and Pakistan will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan ODI be played? Venue

The match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka

India vs Pakistan Full Squads

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)