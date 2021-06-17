IND vs NZ, WTC Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand?

Team India and New Zealand will clash against each other in World Test Championship final that will be played on Friday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Both teams will be looking to lift the Test Championship Mace and take home a cash price of US$ 1.6 million. Head groundsman at Southampton, Simon Lee is aiming to produce a competitive track with early help for pacers and with some assistance for spinners later in the summit clash.

Here's when, where and how you will be able to watch the live streaming and telecast of the IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021 match:

What time will India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 match start?

The India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final 2021 match between India and New Zealand will start at 3:30 PM IST, while IND vs NZ WTC Final toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where will you be able to watch India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 live broadcast?

The India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final 2021 match between India and New Zealand will be telecast live in English on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 live streaming, online?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final 2021 will be available on Hotstar, while the live match will also be available on the Jio TV app.