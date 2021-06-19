IND vs NZ, WTC Final, Day 2: Kohli, Rahane hold ground as bad light forces early stumps

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 19, 2021, 10:58 PM(IST)

IND vs NZ, WTC Final, Day 2: Kohli, Rahane hold ground as bad forces early stumps (Photo credit: BCCI) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Despite conditions being a test for the batsman, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a strong start to the Men in Blue. 

World Test Championship final finally kicked off on Day 2 after the first Day was abandoned without play due to a heavy downpour. However, the toss was underway on the second day and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first as he felt that the overcast conditions will favour their star seamers. 

ALSO READ: WTC Final- 'Very disappointed': Shane Warne slams New Zealand for not including spinner

Despite conditions being a test for the batsman, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a strong start to the Men in Blue. 

The duo put up 62 runs on the stand for the opening wicket before Sharma got dismissed on 34, whereas, Gill got dismissed on 28 by Jamieson and Wagner respectively. 

The first hour of the match went in India's favour, but two wickets of Sharma and Gill brought New Zealand back in the game by the end of the first session. 

Cheteshwar Pujara's resistance against Kiwi pacers did not last long as the batsman departed at 8 runs after being lbw by Trent Boult. 

However, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane held the team intact as they put on an unbeaten 58-run stand. Team India were 146/3 before stumps was called due to poor light. 

Huge halts due to bad lights and poor weather conditions forced the match day to be cut short midway. However, Team India have batted really well after losing the toss in bowler-friendly conditions. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jun 20, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2021
WI
43/3
(13.2 ov)
 VS
SA
298
(112.4 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jun 20, 2021 | Final - Day Stumps
ICC World Test Championship Final, 2021
IND
146/3
(64.4 ov)
 VS
NZ
Full Scorecard →
Jun 10, 2021 | 2nd Test
New Zealand in England, 2 Test Series, 2021
ENG
(101.0 ov) 303
(41.1 ov) 122
VS
NZ
388 (119.1 ov)
41/2 (10.5 ov)
New Zealand beat England by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jun 10, 2021 | 1st Test
Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2021
WI
(40.5 ov) 97
(64.0 ov) 162
VS
SA
322 (96.5 ov)
South Africa beat West Indies by an innings and 63 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App