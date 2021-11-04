IND vs NZ: Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme to miss Test series due to bio-bubble fatigue

Experienced spin trio Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville and Mitchell Santner will be supported by rising stars Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips when New Zealand begin their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) defence on Tour of India in November.

The five spin options have been included as part of a 15-strong squad for the two-Test series, to be played in Kanpur from November 25-29, and Mumbai from December 3-7.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme made themselves unavailable for selection due to the prospect of further time in bio-secure bubbles and Managed Isolation.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said player welfare remained paramount.

"Trent has already spent the best part of 60 days in hard managed isolation this year, while Colin had been on the road since May until recently returning home from Pakistan," said Stead."

From talking to both players it was clear the best option for them was to be left out of this Test tour and for them to instead focus on being ready for the New Zealand home summer," he added.

The India tour marks the first time Phillips has been selected in the Test squad since debuting against Australia as a late replacement in 2020 when the New Zealand camp was struck by illness on the eve of the New Year`s Test in Sydney.

Patel and Somerville are set to lead the spin attack and have a particularly impressive record when playing together, combining for 28 wickets in their three Tests as teammates: against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018, and Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo in 2019.

The India Test series will be the first without wicket-keeping stalwart BJ Watling since his retirement following the WTC final win in England, with Tom Blundell set to take over the Test gloves.

Stead said they`d very much taken a horses-for-courses approach when picking the tour squad.

"Touring India is one of the greatest experiences in cricket and I know our guys are really looking forward to the challenge," Stead said.

"It`s fair to say we`re expecting spin-friendly conditions and it`s great to have a range of options in this department."

The success of our spinners on recent tours to the sub-continent has been encouraging and we hope they can once again feature prominently."It`s really exciting to begin the second installment of the WTC and we know there`ll be an extra incentive for all the teams we play following our win in the inaugural competition," he added.

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

The New Zealand-based Test players depart for India on Monday.

The Kiwis will first face India in three T20 Internationals on November 17, 19 and 21 - with the current T20 World Cup squad carrying on for that series.