T20 World Cup: Here's what went wrong as India lost crucial match against New Zealand

India's hopes to reach the semi-final of ICC Men's World Cup 2021 are hanging by a thread after losing a crucial match to New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday (October 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This was their second loss of the tournament in as many matches they have played so far as they faced a humiliating defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the campaign opener of the Super 12 stage.
During the match, there were a lot of things that went wrong for Virat Kohli & Co. Here's a list of list:
Virat Kohli lost the toss, again!
Indian skipper lost the toss, again. Well losing or winning the toss is not in someone's hand, it's entirely a matter of luck but when a team is in dire straits, luck also plays an important role.
New Zealand opted to bowl against India in an all-important Super 12 match, being put in to bat didn't favour India as they struggled while batting and managed to post a modest total against the New Zealand team. The dew factor has played a huge role so far in the tournament.
Rohit demotion
During the match, India made two changes to their playing XI with Ishan Kishan coming in place of Suryakumar Yadav, who is suffering from back spasms while out-of-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar made way for all-rounder Shardul Thakur.
Ishan opened for the team and Rohit came in to bat at number three. Such adjustment in the top order didn't replicate Kohli's plans. As Ishan scored four runs and Rohit scored 14 runs.
Varun only main spinner
On one hand, New Zealand spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner played an important role, India entered with Varun Chakravarthy as their main spinner, who bowled four overs, gave away 23 runs and didn't take a single wicket. Another spin option Ravindra Jadeja leaked 23 runs in two overs.
For NZ, Sodhi was a star as when he was brought into the attack, he made an immediate impact with the wicket of Rohit Sharma. He then got the big wicket of Virat Kohli.
India could have included Ravichandran Ashwin in the Playing XI as his experience might have helped India in the crucial game. Ahead of the tournament, critics have already questioned team selectors for not picking Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad.
Did Bhuvi's absence hurt?
In crunch matches like these, a team requires all the experience available. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one such bowler, who has emerged as a trusted option for death overs.
However, even a death bowler can't do much if batters won't put up runs on the board as if the opposition team can chase the target with more than 30 balls to spare, then a specialist bowler might not even get a chance to bowl all of his overs.
No planning among bowlers except Bumrah
Indian bowlers didn't show any plan except for the pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was trying to take wickets with his accurate line and length. In his spell of four overs, he gave 19 runs and took two wickets.
India's body language
"We were just not brave enough in our body language when we entered the field and NZ had better intensity, body language," Virat Kohli said after the match.
Indian fans and critics also noticed that the body language was not positive. There's was no fire, no fight. Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag also said, "Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection."
India played as per plans of NZ pacers
Whatever the New Zealand team planned, they executed - whether it was batting or bowling or even fielding.
The bowling especially, as on one hand pacers bowled brilliantly to restrict India to 110/7, spinners also stifled the Kohli & Co.
Hardik Pandya conundrum
The kind of power batting required by the number sixth batter is completely missing as an out of form Hardik Pandya, who is struggling with injury has not much to provide.
If he is dropped, then who will play at number six is another major question.