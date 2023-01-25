IND vs NZ T20I series: squads, schedule, date, time, venue, Live Streaming of India vs New Zealand T20 series

IND vs NZ T20I series: Team India's promising start to 2023 got even better as the hosts won the ODI series against New Zealand 3-0 and climbed to first place in the world in the 50-over format. This augurs well for the Men in Blue, as 2023 is a World Cup year, and every win is a small step in the right direction, as India's track record in ICC events in the last decade since the Champions Trophy 2013 hasn't been great. The spotlight will now shift to the Twenty20 Internationals, India's final white-ball assignment before the Test series against Australia and the IPL.

Seniors such as skipper Rohit Sharma and his predecessor Virat Kohli will not play, and Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the team. Except for one or two players, the majority of the squad from the match against Sri Lanka has been retained. Axar Patel, the left-arm spinning all-rounder, has left the team for personal reasons, so Kuldeep Yadav has been recalled, while Prithvi Shaw, who has excelled across formats in domestic cricket, has also returned to the final after a long absence. Sanju Samson is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in the first Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Santner will captain New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, and Tom Latham was not included in the T20I squad, while uncapped left-arm seamer Ben Lister received his first call-up. The Black Caps will be eager to put the ODI series defeat behind them and begin anew in the T20Is.

When will IND VS NZ T20 Series matches be played?

IND VS NZ T20 Series matches will be played from Friday, January 27 at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will IND VS NZ T20 Series matches be played?

IND VS NZ T20 Series matches will be played at India

1st T20I - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

2nd T20I - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd T20I - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

How to watch IND VS NZ T20 Series matches online?

The IND VS NZ T20 Series matches will be livestreamed on Disney Hotstar app. The match will also be live telecasted on DD sports and star network channels.

Here's all you need to know about the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand:

IND vs NZ T20I series Full Schedule

1st T20I - January 27, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

2nd T20I - January 29 - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd T20I - February 1 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs NZ T20I series Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

IND vs NZ T20I series LIVE telecast and streaming details