IND vs NZ T20 series live streaming: Know how to watch India vs New Zealand T20 matches for free in India

IND vs NZ T20 series live streaming: Team India (IND) will play a three-match T20 series against New Zealand (NZ) starting Friday, January 27. The men in blue are coming off an emphatic 3-0 series whitewash against the Kiwis in the three-match ODI series. Team India has risen to the top of the ICC ODI as well as test rankings after their 90-run victory over New Zealand in the last match in Indore. The 3-0 series victory against the Kiwis allowed India to surpass England and New Zealand, and take the top spot in the world rankings. The live stream of the IND vs NZ T20 matches will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Keep scrolling if you want to access the live streaming of the match for free.

IND vs NZ T20 series live streaming: Know where to watch matches live

IND VS NZ T20 Series matches will be livestreamed on Disney Hotstar app. The match will also be live telecasted on DD sports and star network channels. Fans can also watch IND vs NZ T20 series for free on their mobiles and smart TVs. You can watch IND vs NZ T20 series matches live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs NZ T20 series matches for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs NZ T20 series matches. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

When will IND vs NZ T20 series start?- date

IND vs NZ T20 series will start from Friday, January 27.

What time will IND vs NZ T20 series be played?- Time

IND vs NZ T20 series matches will be played at 7:00 PM IST.

Which platform will livestream IND vs NZ T20 series matches?