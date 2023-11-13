IND vs NZ semi-final: Weather & pitch report for Wankhede, Mumbai ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023

IND vs NZ, semi-final weather & pitch report: Two cricketing giants, India and New Zealand will clash in the first semi-final match of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Nov 15 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This is the second time that the two teams will be facing off each other in a World Cup semi-final; the last one was back in 2019.

Hosts India finished at the top of the standings during the group stage of the event after their final match against the Netherlands on Sunday. Rohit Sharma's side will tackle New Zealand in a knockout semi-final on 15 Nov (Wednesday).

The match will commence at 2:00 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the same venue where India registered a commanding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

IND vs NZ semi-final, World Cup 2023: Pitch report of Wankhede Stadium

Historically, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been known for its high-scoring encounters. The pitch is a batting wicket with small boundaries that give easy fours and sixes. However, from a bowling point of view, the pitch is known to assist spinners a bit. But the size of the boundaries might be a problem for slower bowlers.

The average first-inning score at this pitch is recorded at 261 runs. A total of 14 matches have been won on this pitch when chosen to bat first and while chasing 13 matches have been won. The highest score at the Wankhede Stadium is 438/4, scored by South Africa against hosts India in 2015.

IND vs NZ semi-final, World Cup 2023: Weather report from Mumbai

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will have sunny weather with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. The day has no threat of rain with 44 per cent humidity in the air at a wind speed of 14 km per hour.

IND vs NZ semi-final, World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult